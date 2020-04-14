Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 13.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 254,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,090 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.69% of Fabrinet worth $16,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 116.3% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Fabrinet news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $143,731.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,711 shares in the company, valued at $1,839,800.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,639,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,243 shares of company stock worth $572,471. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FN opened at $58.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.96. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $42.33 and a fifty-two week high of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.60 and its 200-day moving average is $58.97.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $426.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FN shares. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $57.50 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

About Fabrinet

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

