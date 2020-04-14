Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Howland Capital Management LLC

Howland Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,998 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 7,384 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Northstar Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 15,059 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 6,688 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $244.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $235.33.

FB stock opened at $174.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $499.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.21. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Facebook’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 83,741 shares of company stock worth $17,311,883. 14.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.