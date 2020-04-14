Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Price Target Lowered to $32.00 at Stephens

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) had its target price cut by Stephens from $37.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FAST. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fastenal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Fastenal from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Fastenal from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fastenal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Buckingham Research boosted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Shares of FAST opened at $32.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.51. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $26.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.24.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 72.46%.

In other Fastenal news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 740 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares in the company, valued at $7,914,658. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 18,945 shares of company stock worth $672,514. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its position in Fastenal by 265.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 3,046.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Fastenal by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. 82.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

See Also: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.