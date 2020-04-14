Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Shares Gap Down on Analyst Downgrade

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Stephens lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $32.00. The stock had previously closed at $34.63, but opened at $33.62. Stephens currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Fastenal shares last traded at $32.27, with a volume of 5,066,606 shares changing hands.

FAST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fastenal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.20.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,855.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Darren R. Jackson acquired 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.57 per share, with a total value of $640,260.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 18,945 shares of company stock valued at $672,514 in the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FAST. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fastenal by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in Fastenal by 265.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 3,046.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 120.7% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 4.51. The company has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.15.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 72.46%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

