Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Cut to $152.00

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) had its price objective reduced by Raymond James from $183.00 to $152.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Information Servcs currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $155.63.

Shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock opened at $123.60 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.75. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $158.21. The firm has a market cap of $77.11 billion, a PE ratio of 130.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

In related news, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total value of $8,165,278.33. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,592.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,493,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 81,122 shares of company stock valued at $12,503,344 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

