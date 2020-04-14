Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st. Analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 25.65%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

FITB stock opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $31.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.99%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FITB. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.61.

In other news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn bought 58,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

