Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Stock Holdings Raised by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 644,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,085 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.09% of Fifth Third Bancorp worth $9,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 820.9% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 7,079,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984,067 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 15,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 3,236 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 290,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,921,000 after acquiring an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,098,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $303,962,000 after purchasing an additional 442,099 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $17.37 on Tuesday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.10 and a 1 year high of $31.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine H. Blackburn purchased 58,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,760,202.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FITB shares. TheStreet cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group decreased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.61.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

