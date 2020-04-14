First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Shares Sold by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) by 21.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,222 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.36% of First Bancorp worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,116,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,545,000 after purchasing an additional 53,515 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 674,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,031,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 592,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,299 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 426,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,035,000 after purchasing an additional 82,375 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,363,000 after purchasing an additional 51,050 shares during the period. 67.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Eric P. Credle bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.49 per share, for a total transaction of $27,490.00. Also, Director Frederick Leslie Taylor bought 4,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.93 per share, with a total value of $99,931.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,582 shares in the company, valued at $851,477.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 6,496 shares of company stock valued at $160,025 in the last quarter. 2.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Bancorp stock opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $759.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. First Bancorp has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $41.34.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $69.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.73 million. First Bancorp had a net margin of 29.58% and a return on equity of 11.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.23%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FBNC. ValuEngine cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of First Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

