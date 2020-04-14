First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Bank is a state-chartered bank with five full-service branches. It provides personal and business banking services in New Jersey, the United States. The Bank offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and auto and home loans, home equity line of credit, fixed rate home equity loans, lines of credit, term loans, commercial mortgages, letters of credit, merchant services, and construction finance. First Bank is headquartered in Hamilton, New Jersey. “

FRBA has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet cut shares of First Bank from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of First Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:FRBA opened at $6.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. First Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.82. The stock has a market cap of $135.26 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.12.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. First Bank had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $17.68 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in First Bank by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,806 shares of the bank’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,325 shares of the bank’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 4,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,891 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. 49.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Bank

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

