First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Given New $22.00 Price Target at B. Riley

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) had its price objective decreased by B. Riley from $29.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BUSE. Stephens upgraded First Busey from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub lowered First Busey from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered First Busey from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered First Busey from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Busey from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. First Busey currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $26.67.

NASDAQ:BUSE opened at $18.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.21. First Busey has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $103.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.91 million. First Busey had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 9.82%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Van A. Dukeman purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.83 per share, with a total value of $71,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,366.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robin N. Elliott acquired 2,000 shares of First Busey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.89 per share, with a total value of $43,780.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,015,543.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,800 shares of company stock valued at $246,180 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in First Busey in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of First Busey by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of First Busey by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. 46.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

