First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in First Financial Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 524,244 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 19,756 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $18,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 96,202 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,202,000 after buying an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the third quarter worth $1,486,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth $444,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,055 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. 50.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director April Kaye Bullock Anthony acquired 10,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $224,693.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,230 shares in the company, valued at $856,899. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.68 per share, with a total value of $69,360.00. Insiders acquired 22,949 shares of company stock valued at $591,466 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FFIN opened at $25.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 1.08. First Financial Bankshares Inc has a 12 month low of $20.70 and a 12 month high of $36.45.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 38.54%. The company had revenue of $104.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares Inc will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.67%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FFIN. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub upgraded First Financial Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine raised First Financial Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on First Financial Bankshares from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking products and services primarily in Texas. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposits; and offers real estate, commercial, agricultural, and consumer loans to businesses, professionals, individuals, and farm and ranch operations.

