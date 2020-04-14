First United Bank Trust Sells 1,657 Shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD)

First United Bank Trust trimmed its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,657 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HYD. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,888,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,287,000 after acquiring an additional 508,722 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 164.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 401,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,705,000 after acquiring an additional 249,481 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,916,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,829,000 after acquiring an additional 207,363 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 112.6% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 365,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,397,000 after acquiring an additional 193,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 152,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,763,000 after acquiring an additional 101,433 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HYD stock opened at $56.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.54. VanEck Vectors High Yield Municipal Index ETF has a twelve month low of $41.36 and a twelve month high of $66.34.

