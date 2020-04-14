First United Bank Trust Sells 2,280 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

First United Bank Trust lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 22.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,280 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $35.40 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.64. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

