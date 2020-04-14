FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.55

FNCB Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:FNCB)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.55 and traded as high as $6.85. FNCB Bancorp shares last traded at $6.83, with a volume of 50,120 shares traded.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.57.

FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.01 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.055 dividend. This is an increase from FNCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FNCB. State Street Corp lifted its stake in FNCB Bancorp by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 198,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 16,266 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in FNCB Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in FNCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in FNCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in FNCB Bancorp by 100.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,734 shares during the period. 0.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FNCB Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNCB)

FNCB Bancorp Inc , formerly First National Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company for First National Community Bank (the Bank). The Company’s primary activity consists of owning and operating the Bank, which provides customary retail and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses.

