Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) Price Target Lowered to $28.00 at Oppenheimer

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) had its target price decreased by Oppenheimer from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FOCS. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $22.00 to $15.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Citigroup downgraded Focus Financial Partners from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lowered their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. BidaskClub raised Focus Financial Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Focus Financial Partners from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $33.50.

Shares of FOCS stock opened at $18.91 on Monday. Focus Financial Partners has a 1-year low of $12.17 and a 1-year high of $39.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.10 and its 200 day moving average is $25.72. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.73, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.20. Focus Financial Partners had a positive return on equity of 20.66% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The company had revenue of $340.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Focus Financial Partners will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOCS. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $14,733,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 134.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 94,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 369,124 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 595,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 293,751 shares during the period. Skyline Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $6,875,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,354,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,381,000 after purchasing an additional 218,231 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Focus Financial Partners Company Profile

Focus Financial Partners Inc provides wealth management services to primarily high net worth individuals and families. Its wealth management services include investment advice, financial and tax planning, consulting, tax return preparation, family office services, and other services. The company also offers recordkeeping and administration services.

