Frank J. Schwitter Sells 700 Shares of Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Stock

Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.08, for a total transaction of $59,556.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,154.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

HEI opened at $77.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.41 and its 200-day moving average is $114.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.06. Heico Corp has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $147.93.

Heico (NYSE:HEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $506.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.30 million. Heico had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 21.76%. Equities analysts expect that Heico Corp will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heico in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Heico in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Heico in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Heico by 200.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heico in the third quarter worth about $202,000. 26.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Heico from $170.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $160.00) on shares of Heico in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Vertical Research cut shares of Heico from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Heico from $153.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.18.

About Heico

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

