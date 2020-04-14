Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) Shares Bought by Bank of America Corp DE

Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD) by 634.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,677 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 3.01% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000.

Shares of FTSD stock opened at $95.43 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.71. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $99.04.

