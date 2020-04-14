Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Holdings in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 15,274 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JD. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $87,382,000 after buying an additional 363,100 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at about $390,517,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at about $331,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.Com in the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.Com by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 22,386 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JD.Com stock opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. JD.Com Inc has a 52-week low of $25.48 and a 52-week high of $45.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.26 and a 200 day moving average of $36.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $61.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.92 and a beta of 0.96.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $170.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of JD.Com from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of JD.Com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.27.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

