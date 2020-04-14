Franklin Resources Inc. Decreases Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,938 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 15,834 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 114.0% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 351 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in SAP by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

SAP has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target (down from $145.00) on shares of SAP in a report on Monday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of SAP from $168.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.70.

SAP stock opened at $122.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $144.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $90.89 and a 1 year high of $140.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.90.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SAP SE will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $1.7119 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

SAP Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

