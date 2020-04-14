Franklin Resources Inc. Has $407,000 Stock Position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,509 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNPR. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,208 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,738,452 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $389,527,000 after acquiring an additional 472,153 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 281,759 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares during the period. AO Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,510,000. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $503,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $313,469.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNPR opened at $21.84 on Tuesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $28.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JNPR. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Juniper Networks from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

