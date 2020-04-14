Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 2,892 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its stake in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,892 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CPB. Norges Bank bought a new position in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,513,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,577,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,092,000 after purchasing an additional 115,676 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 596,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,466,000 after purchasing an additional 177,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,442,911,000. 51.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPB. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Friday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.67.

Campbell Soup stock opened at $48.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.75. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $35.27 and a 52 week high of $57.54.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Campbell Soup will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

