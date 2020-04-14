Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Downgraded by Raymond James to “Hold”

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on FRHLF. Scotiabank raised shares of Freehold Royalties to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Freehold Royalties from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Freehold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

FRHLF opened at $2.46 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.82. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $7.50.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

