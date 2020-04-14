Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Funko Inc (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 785.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 950,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 843,252 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 1.92% of Funko worth $16,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Funko by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 23,832 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Funko by 318.8% during the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 56,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after acquiring an additional 43,064 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Funko by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Funko during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,501,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Funko during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. 63.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $3.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $177.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Funko Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $27.89.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Funko had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The firm had revenue of $213.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Funko Inc will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub cut shares of Funko from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Funko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $27.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on shares of Funko from $26.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Funko currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.13.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, China, Vietnam, and the United Kingdom. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; and plush products, accessories, apparels, and homewares, as well as bags, purses, and wallets.

