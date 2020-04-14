Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $5.55

Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.55 and traded as low as $4.45. Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 221,962 shares.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.55.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.88%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 66,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 7,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,746 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst during the 4th quarter worth $1,978,000.

About Gamco Natural Resources Gold & Incm Trst (NYSE:GNT)

GAMCO Natural Resources, Gold & Income Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies principally engaged in natural resource and gold industries and by writing covered call options on the underlying equity securities.

