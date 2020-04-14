Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 3,726 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,142 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $9,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,337,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,310,745,000 after purchasing an additional 224,799 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,540,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,795,964,000 after buying an additional 151,622 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,411,603,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $608,138,000 after buying an additional 26,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,745,148 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $566,945,000 after buying an additional 351,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

TMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $390.00 to $365.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $370.00 target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $334.93.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $315.32 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $296.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $308.88. The stock has a market cap of $126.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.99. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $342.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.