Gateway Investment Advisers LLC Purchases 2,206,301 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 726.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,510,047 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,206,301 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Ford Motor worth $12,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in F. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, Director John C. Lechleiter acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Also, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.86, for a total transaction of $177,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,130.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $187,000 in the last quarter. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on F shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cfra raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $4.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.55.

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $5.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.13 and a beta of 1.39.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The business had revenue of $39.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

