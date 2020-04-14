General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 4,758.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,644 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,569 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at about $524,865,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,290,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $449,844,000 after buying an additional 3,218,806 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,161,218 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $335,304,000 after buying an additional 3,037,349 shares in the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $91,500,000. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,284,507 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $669,213,000 after buying an additional 2,474,457 shares in the last quarter. 77.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

In related news, EVP Matthew Tsien acquired 22,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.97 per share, with a total value of $514,528.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,514.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.36.

GM stock opened at $23.01 on Tuesday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $41.90. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.50.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.61%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

See Also: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.