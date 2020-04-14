Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 92,848 Shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,638,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,848 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.76% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $24,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,643,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $436,652,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150,930 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,305,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,961,000 after buying an additional 254,802 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,762,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,960,000 after buying an additional 87,527 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,709,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,182,000 after purchasing an additional 112,243 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 832,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,258,000 after purchasing an additional 453,900 shares during the period.

NYSE:SKT opened at $7.21 on Tuesday. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.31 million, a PE ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.55.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.69). The firm had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.25 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The company’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a $0.3575 dividend. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.83%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is presently 62.56%.

A number of analysts recently commented on SKT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lowered Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $5.50 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

In other news, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,663.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total value of $73,224.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 34,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $430,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

