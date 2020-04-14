Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 9,424 Shares of Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 456,903 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $23,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,115 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

HUBG opened at $47.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.09 and a 200-day moving average of $49.61. Hub Group Inc has a 52 week low of $36.51 and a 52 week high of $60.42.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $900.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $930.88 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group Inc will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HUBG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Hub Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hub Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on Hub Group from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

