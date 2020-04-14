Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 138,577 Shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rent-A-Center Inc (NASDAQ:RCII) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 803,949 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 138,577 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.47% of Rent-A-Center worth $23,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RCII. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 48,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,541,000 after purchasing an additional 40,539 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Rent-A-Center by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 76,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 31,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Rent-A-Center by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RCII. BidaskClub lowered shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Rent-A-Center from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Rent-A-Center from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

RCII opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71. Rent-A-Center Inc has a 1-year low of $11.69 and a 1-year high of $31.14. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.16.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Rent-A-Center had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $667.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center Inc will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

