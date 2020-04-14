Geode Capital Management LLC Sells 45,509 Shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,327,666 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 45,509 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $23,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LADR. CWM LLC bought a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 798.7% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Ladder Capital by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE LADR opened at $7.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $984.74 million, a PE ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.73. Ladder Capital Corp has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $18.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 51.60 and a current ratio of 51.60.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.31 million. Ladder Capital had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 25.24%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.99%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 93.79%.

LADR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Ladder Capital from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective (down previously from $19.00) on shares of Ladder Capital in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank raised Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ladder Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp operates as a real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Further Reading: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.