Gilead Sciences’ (GILD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Cowen

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.27% from the stock’s current price.

GILD has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.73.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $75.28 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The firm has a market cap of $94.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 3.10.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $191,881.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,348.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total transaction of $1,470,878.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,408 shares of company stock worth $5,284,429. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 22,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.