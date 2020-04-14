Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given “Buy” Rating at BMO Capital Markets

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at BMO Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $79.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 4.94% from the stock’s previous close.

GILD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.73.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $75.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.88 and its 200 day moving average is $67.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $94.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.68.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 23.99%. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total transaction of $188,141.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,465,575.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total value of $340,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 75,408 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,429 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GILD. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $10,711,000. Colony Group LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 66,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 29.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,436,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,441,000 after buying an additional 556,936 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 232.7% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 12,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 100,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

