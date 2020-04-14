Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $89.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on GILD. Guggenheim downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.73.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $75.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.36. The company has a market cap of $94.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.68. Gilead Sciences has a 52-week low of $60.89 and a 52-week high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,056,555.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $191,881.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,554,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,408 shares of company stock worth $5,284,429. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $860,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 22,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,651 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

