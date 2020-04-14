Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 100,469 Shares of Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Craft Brew Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:BREW) by 209.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,469 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of Craft Brew Alliance worth $2,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BREW. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Craft Brew Alliance during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,728,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,717,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Craft Brew Alliance by 835.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 49,346 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BREW shares. BidaskClub upgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on Craft Brew Alliance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.58.

BREW opened at $15.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.04. Craft Brew Alliance Inc has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $17.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.21 million, a PE ratio of -22.91 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.02.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.30). Craft Brew Alliance had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $38.26 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Craft Brew Alliance Inc will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Craft Brew Alliance Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Omission, Appalachian Mountain, Cisco, Redhook, Widmer Brothers, and Wynwood brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

