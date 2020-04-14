Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 142,707 Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc (NYSE:LBRT) by 207.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 142,707 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Liberty Oilfield Services worth $2,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LBRT. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 1,006.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 523,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after purchasing an additional 476,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 6,960.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 343,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 338,471 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 78.6% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 672,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after purchasing an additional 295,700 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,421,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,806,000 after purchasing an additional 294,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,998,000.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

LBRT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $4.25 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $9.50 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.95.

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $3.44 on Tuesday. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $17.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $375.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.87.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). Liberty Oilfield Services had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $397.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Liberty Oilfield Services’s dividend payout ratio is 37.74%.

Liberty Oilfield Services Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Read More: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.