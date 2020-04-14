Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Acquires 21,917 Shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,917 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Marcus worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marcus during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Marcus during the 4th quarter worth $192,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marcus during the 4th quarter worth $293,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Marcus by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its position in shares of Marcus by 48.1% during the 4th quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marcus stock opened at $12.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. Marcus Corp has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $404.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 1.27.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.11. Marcus had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 5.12%. The company had revenue of $206.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.71 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marcus Corp will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. This is a boost from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

In other news, VP Thomas F. Kissinger acquired 1,500 shares of Marcus stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $38,670.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 88,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,114.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 29.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Benchmark cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Marcus from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Marcus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.75.

Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

