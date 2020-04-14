Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 552,652 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,346 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Limelight Networks were worth $2,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Limelight Networks by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 148,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 46,525 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,444,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,262,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LLNW shares. ValuEngine raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Limelight Networks in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. William Blair initiated coverage on Limelight Networks in a research note on Friday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Limelight Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.21.

NASDAQ LLNW opened at $5.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.48. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.20 and a 12-month high of $6.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.15 and a beta of 1.35.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The information services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $60.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.79 million. The business’s revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director Jeffrey T. Fisher sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 342,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,916,493.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 21,500 shares of company stock worth $121,000 in the last quarter. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Limelight Networks

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

