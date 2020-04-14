Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) by 111.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 48,755 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of CEVA worth $2,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CEVA. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in CEVA by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in CEVA in the fourth quarter valued at $197,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in CEVA in the fourth quarter valued at $274,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in CEVA in the fourth quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bruce Mann sold 32,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $1,139,465.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CEVA opened at $27.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.77, a current ratio of 6.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $606.73 million, a P/E ratio of 193.79 and a beta of 1.26. CEVA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $36.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.58.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $28.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.39 million. CEVA had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CEVA, Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

CEVA has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities raised CEVA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of CEVA in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of CEVA to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of CEVA from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

