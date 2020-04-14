Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) by 56.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,943,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061,989 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Turquoise Hill Resources worth $2,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Turquoise Hill Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in Turquoise Hill Resources by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 128,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,546,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 46,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 2,457.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 71,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Bolt Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 4,880,484 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 167,953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Turquoise Hill Resources alerts:

TRQ stock opened at $0.48 on Tuesday. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $1.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.01 and a beta of 1.48.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TRQ shares. TD Securities upped their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from $1.60 to $2.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, CIBC downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1.60 to $0.70 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.57.

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It primarily develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi mine located in the southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Receive News & Ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turquoise Hill Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.