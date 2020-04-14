Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 25,570 Shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 89.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,064 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,570 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.29% of Forrester Research worth $2,254,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,464 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Forrester Research by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Forrester Research by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,958 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kelley Hippler sold 1,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $68,266.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,673 shares in the company, valued at $868,472.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 42.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research raised shares of Forrester Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub cut shares of Forrester Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Forrester Research from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Forrester Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Forrester Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

NASDAQ:FORR opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $571.55 million, a PE ratio of -55.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.99. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.45 and a 12 month high of $51.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.10.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $124.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.24 million. Forrester Research had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 6.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company. It operates through Research, Product, and Project Consulting segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its syndicated research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

