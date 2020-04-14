Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Buys 6,693 Shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Park National Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) by 43.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,693 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.14% of Park National worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PRK. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 304,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 101.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 172,792 shares during the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in shares of Park National during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 2,917.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Park National by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 31,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Park National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

In other news, Director Robert E. Oneill purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.98 per share, for a total transaction of $394,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,005.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NYSEAMERICAN:PRK opened at $75.37 on Tuesday. Park National Co. has a one year low of $70.33 and a one year high of $105.52.

Park National (NYSEAMERICAN:PRK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $101.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.01 million.

Park National Company Profile

Park National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Park National Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services in Ohio and Northern Kentucky. It offers deposits for demand, savings, and time accounts; trust and wealth management services; cash management services; safe deposit operations; electronic funds transfers; Internet and mobile banking solutions with bill pay service; credit cards; and various additional banking-related services for individual customers.

