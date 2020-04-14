Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners LP (NYSE:KNOP) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 113,346 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 6,782 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in KNOT Offshore Partners were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,428 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,350 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphasimplex Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KNOT Offshore Partners during the 4th quarter worth $470,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.15% of the company’s stock.

KNOT Offshore Partners stock opened at $13.22 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.51. KNOT Offshore Partners LP has a one year low of $8.67 and a one year high of $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $405.68 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.11.

KNOT Offshore Partners (NYSE:KNOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The shipping company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.21. KNOT Offshore Partners had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $70.08 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded KNOT Offshore Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. KNOT Offshore Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

KNOT Offshore Partners Company Profile

KNOT Offshore Partners LP owns and operates shuttle tankers under long-term charters in the North Sea and Brazil. The company provides loading, transportation, and storage of crude oil under time charters and bareboat charters. As of April 10, 2019, it had a fleet of 16 shuttle tankers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Aberdeen, the United Kingdom.

