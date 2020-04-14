Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.15 Million Position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Alexander’s, Inc. (NYSE:ALX) by 120.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.13% of Alexander’s worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander’s during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $537,000. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alexander’s by 204.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Alexander’s by 237.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

ALX opened at $291.68 on Tuesday. Alexander’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $228.68 and a fifty-two week high of $394.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 15.77 and a quick ratio of 15.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $288.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.04.

Alexander’s, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in leasing, managing, development and redeveloping its properties. Its operating properties are located in the greater New York City metropolitan area. The company was founded on May 16, 1955 and is headquartered in Paramus, NJ.

