Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stock Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) by 72.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 187,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 78,838 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Cross Country Healthcare were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 33,994.7% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 423.2% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,502 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $197,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CCRN shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $6.42 on Tuesday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.88 and a 12-month high of $13.42. The firm has a market cap of $238.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The firm had revenue of $215.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $208.08 million. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cross Country Healthcare news, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark acquired 22,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $173,123.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 272,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,924.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Dircks bought 4,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $32,283.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 154,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,160,787.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 27,894 shares of company stock worth $212,317 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

