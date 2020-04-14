Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.21 Million Stock Holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AERI) by 79.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 91,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 357,539 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.20% of Aerie Pharmaceuticals worth $2,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $134,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AERI opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average of $19.63. Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $44.13. The company has a market cap of $708.03 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.21). Aerie Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 285.57% and a negative return on equity of 85.35%. The firm had revenue of $24.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.86 million. Analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AERI shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JMP Securities reissued an “average” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.93.

About Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an ophthalmic pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of first-in-class therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, retinal diseases, and other eye diseases. Its lead product is Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

