Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.25 Million Stake in Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy Inc (NYSE:DPLO) by 169.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 563,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353,846 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.74% of Diplomat Pharmacy worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 91,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 17.5% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 116,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Diplomat Pharmacy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

DPLO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Diplomat Pharmacy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.58.

Shares of NYSE:DPLO opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. Diplomat Pharmacy Inc has a 52 week low of $2.43 and a 52 week high of $14.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $304.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.36.

Diplomat Pharmacy Company Profile

Diplomat Pharmacy, Inc operates as an independent specialty pharmacy in the United States. The company operates through Specialty and PBM (pharmacy benefit management) segment. It provides specialty infusion pharmacy, patient care coordination, clinical, compliance and persistency program, patient financial assistance, specialty pharmacy training, benefits investigation, prior authorization, risk evaluation and medication strategy, retail specialty, and hub services, as well as clinical and administrative support services to hospitals and health systems.

