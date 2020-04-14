Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.28 Million Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,951 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 103,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 28,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 112,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,181,000 after purchasing an additional 23,004 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VIOO opened at $107.48 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.60. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.18 and a one year high of $156.00.

