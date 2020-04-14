Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.29 Million Position in TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in TherapeuticsMD Inc (NASDAQ:TXMD) by 189.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 945,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 619,118 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of TherapeuticsMD worth $2,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 94.3% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 38,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of TherapeuticsMD in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.88% of the company’s stock.

TXMD opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.32 and its 200-day moving average is $2.38. TherapeuticsMD Inc has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $4.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.15. The company has a market cap of $276.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.94.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. TherapeuticsMD had a negative net margin of 354.79% and a negative return on equity of 1,170.63%. The business had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 212.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TherapeuticsMD Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

TXMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of TherapeuticsMD in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

TherapeuticsMD Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's health care product company in the United States. The company's hormone therapy drug candidate is the TX-002HR, a natural progesterone formulation for the treatment of secondary amenorrhea without the potentially allergenic component of peanut oil. Its preclinical projects include the development of TX-005HR, a topical progesterone cream; TX-006HR, an estradiol and progesterone topical cream to penetrate human skin; and TX-00THR and TX-0008HR, which are transdermal patch forms.

