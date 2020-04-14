Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $2.30 Million Stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,306 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $2,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 140.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $101,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI opened at $60.31 on Tuesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $50.55 and a 12 month high of $74.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.75 and a 200-day moving average of $67.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 23rd.

Featured Article: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.